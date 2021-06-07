Getty Image
Snoop Dogg Takes A Role At Def Jam As Executive Creative Consultant

After 30 years as one of the foremost elder statesmen of the rap game, West Coast godfather Snoop Dogg has joined forces with another storied, foundational entity within hip-hop culture. Today, he announced he is joining Def Jam as executive creative and strategic consultant, according to Variety. In conjunction with Variety‘s report, Snoop also released a short announcement video explaining the move, which again has come nearly thirty years deep into a legendary career.

As Snoop himself puts it, “As a young rapper, Def Jam Records was the Holy Grail of hip-hop… they did all types of sh*t that I wanted to be a part of. Then Death Row Records happened, so I didn’t get a chance to be on Def Jam. But I always had a dream to be on Def Jam and to be in the place where hip-hop was originated.”

According to Variety, Snoop’s new role will see him continuing to be based out of Los Angeles and focusing on A&R and creative development. For those in the know, this is actually great news, as Snoop’s always had an ear for rising talent, lending early co-signs to any number of rising stars from the Golden State, including (but certainly not limited to) The Game, Kendrick Lamar, and Nipsey Hussle. “When I got the opportunity, my main focus on Def Jam was to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game — to diversify their portfolios to be superstars,” he says in his announcement.

One thing is for sure: Snoop’s presence as a playable character in Def Jam: Fight For NY finally makes sense now. Watch his announcement/explainer above.

