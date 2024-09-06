Perhaps more so than Raygun and Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, the biggest star of the 2024 Olympics was probably Snoop Dogg. He was all over the place and did a bit of everything during the games. Now, it looks like he wants to get some games of his own going.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight recently at the premiere of 1992, Snoop said:

“One thing I wanna do is have the Hood Olympics. There’s a lot of homies from the hood that could run a 10.2, that could high jump, throw the javelin, backflip, swim good, jump over gates and hurdle, you know what I’m saying? I just wanna make it available for the athletes from the hood that didn’t make it, that probably have certain ramifications, but they still were athletic and they still were good. So, I want to bring that component in and, hopefully, we’ll be able to make it make sense.”

Snoop certainly made out well at the non-hood Olympics: Last month, he re-shared a post that said, “Snoop Dogg, a top rapper, gets over 40 m rubles [about $447,000] daily for his presence at the Paris Olympic Games. Snoop also lives and parties in Paris for free, all to bring more attention to the Olympics. Almost every top broadcast features Snoop. He attends all major Olympic events. For 17 Olympic days, he’ll earn nearly $9 million.”