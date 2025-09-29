The breakout star of the 2024 Summer Olympics wasn’t one of the athletes. Instead, it was NBC’s special correspondent Snoop Dogg, who brought his unique perspective to some of the lesser-known events and cultural festivities. Uproxx joked multiple times throughout the games that nobody had more fun than Snoop — and now, it looks like his adventures abroad will return for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

NBC announced Snoop would be returning for its Olympics coverage via the ad above, which finds Snoop standing on a green-screened mountaintop in the snow. The juxtaposition of the East Side Long Beach OG with the picturesque landscape promises plenty of amusing antics, as Snoop explores northern Italy, taking in the local culture and commentating on the snowbound sports with his perpetually bemused outlook. We can’t wait to see what he thinks of those ski jumps or his reaction to curling, the best sport at the Winter Games.

In a press statement, Snoop offered, “I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina. The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will run from February 6-22; you can find more info on NBC’s coverage here.