Snoop Dogg said he would respect French laws when it comes to his favorite pastime, but he got a nice concession prize. The Doggfather will be one of the lucky few to carry the Olympic flame through Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Summer Games. While in Paris to cover the 2024 Olympics for NBC — a job he’s taken to with great enthusiasm — he’ll carry the Olympic torch on its final leg through Paris’ Saint-Denis suburb, where the Stade de France Olympic Stadium is located.

Over the last few months, Snoop has taken to his correspondent role with gusto, participating in track and field trials (“34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain’t bad.”), and shooting free throws — Rick Barry style! — with the USA 3×3 basketball squad.

After the games, Snoop will return to his day job, releasing his twentieth studio album, Missionary, the spiritual successor to his 1993 debut Doggystyle. In the meantime, though, it doesn’t look like he’s putting his seemingly endless series of side quests on hold; he recently joined the broadcast for the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers ball game after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, and he’s preparing for his own NCAA football college bowl game this fall. The man appears to be living his best life, like a walking ad for the benefits of getting older.