There are very few rappers, if any, who have a more diverse portfolio than Snoop Dogg. Aside from his legendary music catalog, he has a big new deal with NBCUniversal, he’s basically an honorary Olympian at this point, and he’s even in the wine business with Cali By Snoop, a line launched in 2020 in collaboration with 19 Crimes.

On the latter front, there’s some news today (March 10): The latest Cali By Snoop wine is called 2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted and it’s out now. It’s a tribute to Tupac Shakur from Snoop himself, and it’s based on the upcoming 30th anniversary of their iconic 1996 collaborative single of the same name. A press release describes the wine as “a Petite Sirah-dominant red blend that features notes of toasty oak, dark fruit, toffee, and baking spice.”

Snoop sat down with Uproxx to talk about the new wine and his friendship with Tupac. He explained how 2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted “fits” Tupac’s “image,” saying, “Wine would be something that he would be drinking right now because elevation, he was always elevated.”

He also told an incredible story of a trip to Belize he, Tupac, and other Death Row Records artists took in the ’90s, telling tales of tentative parasailing and an intense water gun fight. Moments like these showed a side of Tupac most people didn’t get to see, Snoop explained, saying, “That’s a memory that I got of him as far as having fun, being a big-ass kid, just being fun rather than the the version that many people see of him. He was a beautiful spirit. He was fun, he cracked jokes, he would talk about everybody and anybody. He was always fun and that’s what I remember about him more than anything.”

In a press statement, Snoop also says: