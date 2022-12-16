Snoop Dogg and Master P had been faced with some legal pressure about the name of their rap-centric cereal, Snoop Loopz. The brand is set to debut soon, but a name change had to be in order before the official launch of the breakfast food via Snoop and Master P’s company, Broadus Foods.

“So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s that’s my name,” Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram last week. “We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry, we did it with hard work and integrity. I know they’re uncomfortable and scared. But our mission is to build diversity and economic empowerment.” Adding that, “It’s official we’re taking over the breakfast foods industry. They can’t stop us. It’s David versus Goliath. Master P and I got the slingshot. This is a minor setback for a major comeback.”

Now the decision has been made. The cereal line will forever be known as simply “Snoop Cereal” and it currently features three individual cereal flavors. They made the announcement in a YouTube clip and the Doggfather emphatically said “They can’t take that from me!”

The video is like an unboxing for their line of cereal like the new Frosted Drizzlers, Fruity Hoopz with Marshmallows, and Cinnamon Toasteez. Master P touted they are the “first Black-owned cereal company that’s nationwide and able to reach families everywhere.” He also said, “I wanna let y’all know that this is healthy, cause everyone keeps saying ‘make some healthy cereals!'” Before Snoop added, “We gonna look out for you. You wanna be healthy? We gonna make it healthy for you.”

Watch Snoop Dogg and Master P’s unboxing of the Snoop Cereal line below.