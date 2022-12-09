Snoop Dogg may be a famous rapper, but he’s also a businessman. NFTs, Cannabis onion rings, clothing for pets — he’s doing it all. In August, he announced Snoop Loopz, which he said would have “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows” than the original. It was going to be done through Broadus Foods, his label with Master P. However, he’s reached a roadblock with this cereal endeavor.

In new videos posted on Master P and Snoop’s Instagram pages, the two revealed that they’re not allowed to use the name Snoop Loopz, explaining that they’ve “disrupted the cereal industry” and made other businesses “uncomfortable and scared.” In a full statement, they wrote:

“So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s that’s my name. We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry, we did it with hard work and integrity. I know they’re uncomfortable and scared. But our mission is to build diversity and economic empowerment. Times have changed. There’s enough room for all of us to be successful. This is bigger than us, we are fighting for the next generation of entrepreneurs. We’re no longer just being consumers, we’re educating the culture building our own brands, and passing down generational wealth. Broadus Foods is all about helping the community. It’s official we’re taking over the breakfast foods industry. They can’t stop us. It’s David versus Goliath. @masterp and I got the slingshot. This is a minor setback for a major comeback. #GodsPlan What do YOU think we should name our new cereal?”

Beyond that, neither has offered specific details about what’s going on with the Snoop Loopz name.