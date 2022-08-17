A few days ago, Snoop Loopz, a new cereal from Snoop Dogg’s Broadus Foods brand, was unveiled. Now, the Froot Loops-like cereal (or more specifically, its packaging) has left Jack White with some major questions.

Yesterday, White took to Instagram to share an image of the Snoop Loopz box and reveal that he’s put a lot of thought into it. His post begins, “I would like to personally congratulate Snoop Dogg on his new cereal release and a pat on the back for its charitable benefits that it will be producing, nice one. But i do have a couple of important questions about the box that the cereal is delivered to customers in.”

Then, he gets into the nitty-gritty, continuing:

“In the press release from Broadus foods, the photo of the cereal box contains the words ‘MORE MARSHMALLOWS’. More than what? if this is in fact a brand new cereal, it can’t be more marshmallows than ‘before’. Is it a statement that this cereal has more marshmallows than say…a bag of sand, or a typical caesar salad? Or, is it a DEMAND from Snoop Dogg himself that we just have more marshmallows in this world in general? That last theory is my hope. Lastly, the photograph on Master P’s instagram shows a DIFFERENT phrase, an un-plural ‘MORE MARSHMALLOW’ without the ‘S’. Photo attached, answers demanded.”

Snoop has yet to publicly provide the demanded answers.

Find White and Master P’s posts below.