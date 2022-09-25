snoop dogg VMAs 2022
Snoop Dogg Reveals A New Line Of Breakfast Foods ‘Adding Diversity Into The Grocery Stores’

Following the success of his cereal, Snoop Loopz, Snoop Dogg has revealed a new line-up of products in his Broadus Foods collection. In a video shared to Instagram, Snoop revealed Momma Snoop Breakfast Foods, featuring instant grits, oatmeal, maple syrup, and pancake mix.

“There was a void for our culture when they took ‘Aunt Jemima’ off the shelves,” said Snoop in the post’s caption. “We’re replacing it with ‘Momma Snoop’ pancake mix, syrup, grits and oatmeal adding diversity into the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands.”

Snoop founded Broadus Foods last year, to honor the legacy of his mother, Beverly Tate, who died last year. Snoop named fellow rapper and businessman Master P as the company’s CEO.

“Our mission is to build economic empowerment and generational wealth,” added Master P in the post. “The more we make, the more we give.”

With his breakfast line, Snoop says in the clip that his plans for the breakfast line include “making it real easy for you to get up in the morning, get you something to eat, start your day off right. Somethin’ healthy, somethin’ generational, somethin’ from me and P, to you and yours.”

Over the course of the past year, Snoop has dipped his toes into a variety of business ventures. Back in February, he acquired Death Row Records, and shared plans to turn it into an “NFT label.

