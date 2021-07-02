Snot has spent most of the year sharing videos from his late-2020 album, Beautiful Havoc. The visuals highlighted the young act’s work on the project as he continued to elevate his game in the months that followed. Now, the Florida native returns with his brand new single, “Red.” The track is a chilled effort that captures Snot’s carefree spirit as he moves through life on the new release. From his cars to the ladies, the rapper seems to take everything that comes his way in stride while not letting it affect him too much.

In addition to the new “Red” single, you could revisit Beautiful Havoc or give it a first listen if you haven’t pressed play yet. A growing portfolio of visuals for the project also makes it more appealing to dive into. There’s the contemplative video for “Life” and a frantic effort for “Sangria” with fellow Florida native Denzel Curry. You can also indulge in a high-speed effort with the “Like Me” visual before pressing play on the haunting video for Snot and Flo Milli’s “Mean” collaboration. All in all, there’s plenty to enjoy when it comes to the rising Florida act.

You can press play on the video above to hear “Red.”

Snot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.