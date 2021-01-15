Snot And Iann Dior Go Full Throttle In The High-Speed ‘Like Me’ Video

Rising stars Snot and Iann Dior meet up at the raceway in the video for “Like Me” from Snot’s 2020 album Beautiful Havoc. Flanked by pretty flag wavers in skintight outfits, the two 21-year-old rappers flex their trendsetting ways as they put the pedal to the metal in a desert-based road race in a pair of tuned-up BMWs.

Both rappers are primed to blow in a big way with this year, as their efforts in 2020 secured impressive streaming numbers and legions of loyal fans who have been champing at the bit to see them live. While Snot generated a huge buzz in 2018 with “Gosha,” he dropped a mixtape and an album in 2020, spawning videos for “Revenge,” “Mean,” “Who Do I Trust,” and “Watch Out.” His buzz is growing by the day, especially since collaborating with fellow buzzing newcomers Flo Milli and Iann Dior.

Meanwhile, Corpus Christi, Texas rapper Iann Dior has been part of one of hip-hop’s biggest singles over the past year, 24kGoldn’s “Mood.” The hit single topped the Hot 100 for eight non-consecutive weeks — an impressive showing for two brand-new artists. They’ve gone on to perform the song multiple times on television and it’s since been remixed by international superstars J Balvin and Justin Bieber.

Watch Snot’s “Like Me” video featuring Iann Dior above.

Beautiful Havoc is out now on 300 Entertainment. Get it here.

Snot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.