We’re at the point now where you really have to respect Snot’s commitment to the aesthetic. He’s been wearing his tightly drawn hoodie in every video and photoshoot for just about a year now — and doing so in situations where it’d ordinarily be ridiculous to do so. Just take the long-awaited video for his 2020 single “Sangria” featuring Denzel Curry. Shot in the Lana River in Tirana, Albania not only does Snot remain hoodied up, but he also double-layers with a matching puffer jacket.

Fortunately for him, so are the bars and the beat for “Sangria,” which the duo initially dropped back in October in the run-up to the release of Snot’s album Beautiful Havoc. Meanwhile, Denzel also adopts the Pink Panther look, albeit with a few more concessions made for the Albanian sunshine. He sports a polo shirt (buttoned all the way up) with matching track pants and a bucket hat. The two share relaxed chemistry as they blaze through their hi-speed verses and director Omar Jones throws trippy filters over the straightforward visuals.

Jones also directed the Iann Dior-featuring video for Snot’s last single, “Like Me,” in which Snot and Dior hit the roadway. With his endlessly malleable flow and deadpan vocals, Snot’s rapidly showing a skill for perfectly pairing with any and every collaborator, no matter how unlikely they may seem.

