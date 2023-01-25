Snow Tha Product will be touring the U.S. this spring. Today (January 25), the Mexican-American rapper announced the dates for The Quince I Never Had Tour.
After a few years of creating buzz in the Latin rap scene, Snow Tha Product released her debut album To Anywhere last October. The Bay Area native flexed her bicultural influences in hip-hop by teaming up with artists on both sides of the US-Mexican border. Juicy J joined her for “Not Today” while Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan was featured on “Bájala.”
In support of the album, Snow Tha Product will be embarking on her The Quince I Never Had Tour. The tour’s title is a reference to the quinceañera parties that are typically thrown for Mexican girls who turn 15 years old. The tour will kick off on March 30 in San Francisco. Throughout April and May, Snow Tha Product’s tour will visit 32 cities like New York, Las Vegas, Houston, and Anaheim. Pre-sale tickets are now available. Tickets for the general public will be released on Friday, January 27.
Snow Tha Product’s album also featured the fan-favorite song “Piña” featuring Lauren Jauregui. Both artists, who are openly bisexual, sang about bringing women to the yard with their appetizing pineapples.
Find Snow Tha Product’s upcoming tour dates below.
03/30/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency
03/31/23 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
04/01/23 — Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
04/02/23 — Reno, NV @ Cargo
04/04/23 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/07/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/08/23 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
04/10/23 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
04/12/23 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/14/23 — Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove
04/15/23 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
04/16/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
04/18/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/20/23 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
04/21/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/ Eagles Club
04/22/23 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
04/25/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/26/23 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
04/28/23 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
04/29/23 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
04/30/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
05/02/23 — Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl
05/04/23 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
05/05/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
05/06/23 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
05/07/23 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/09/23 — El Paso, TX @ 11:11 EPTX
05/10/23 — Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana
05/12/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/13/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Universatile
05/17/23 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
05/19/23 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA