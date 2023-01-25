Snow Tha Product will be touring the U.S. this spring. Today (January 25), the Mexican-American rapper announced the dates for The Quince I Never Had Tour.

After a few years of creating buzz in the Latin rap scene, Snow Tha Product released her debut album To Anywhere last October. The Bay Area native flexed her bicultural influences in hip-hop by teaming up with artists on both sides of the US-Mexican border. Juicy J joined her for “Not Today” while Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan was featured on “Bájala.”

In support of the album, Snow Tha Product will be embarking on her The Quince I Never Had Tour. The tour’s title is a reference to the quinceañera parties that are typically thrown for Mexican girls who turn 15 years old. The tour will kick off on March 30 in San Francisco. Throughout April and May, Snow Tha Product’s tour will visit 32 cities like New York, Las Vegas, Houston, and Anaheim. Pre-sale tickets are now available. Tickets for the general public will be released on Friday, January 27.

Snow Tha Product’s album also featured the fan-favorite song “Piña” featuring Lauren Jauregui. Both artists, who are openly bisexual, sang about bringing women to the yard with their appetizing pineapples.

Find Snow Tha Product’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/30/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency

03/31/23 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

04/01/23 — Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

04/02/23 — Reno, NV @ Cargo

04/04/23 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/07/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/08/23 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

04/10/23 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/12/23 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/14/23 — Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove

04/15/23 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

04/16/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

04/18/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/20/23 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

04/21/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/ Eagles Club

04/22/23 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

04/25/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/26/23 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/28/23 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

04/29/23 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/30/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

05/02/23 — Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl

05/04/23 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

05/05/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

05/06/23 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

05/07/23 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/09/23 — El Paso, TX @ 11:11 EPTX

05/10/23 — Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana

05/12/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/13/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Universatile

05/17/23 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/19/23 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA