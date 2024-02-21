Solange is known to push the musical envelope with each of her albums. But her next project may take even her most open-minded fans by surprise.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Solange shared an update regarding her future endeavors. During the conversation, she revealed she has started experimenting with some new instrumentation.

“I’ve started writing music for the tuba, and I am trying to talk myself into releasing it,” she said, “but I can only imagine the eye rolls from people being like, ‘This b*tch hasn’t made an album.’”

To be exact, Solange hasn’t put out an album since 2019’s When I Get Home. But as she is making new music, she explained her connection with the tuba and why she feels it falls in line with her artistry.

“It sounds like what the gut feels like to me,” she said. “There’s a way that it takes up space that you can’t deny, and it also just feels very Black to me.”

While it’s been over five years since Solange released an album, she’s been hard at work. Back in 2022, she debuted an original score for the New York City ballet for a performance called Play Time. Last year, she debuted In Service To Whom — a four-act performance in the mediums of sound, video projection, scenography, and archival Collection — at the Art Gallery Of New South Wales.