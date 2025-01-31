If you’ve been wondering what Solange has been up to since dropping her last album (2019’s When I Get Home</em>) and you’ll happen to be in the Los Angeles area between February 16 and May 4, you can check out her new film project, Shakersss, which she announced will be screening at Los Angeles’ Museum Of Contemporary Art. You can check out a preview of the film, which appears to be half documentary, half home movie, here.

If Solange’s latest effort feels like a sudden left turn, you haven’t been paying attention. The iconoclastic star has made a living of juking the musical establishment’s expectations, even when she’s writing new music. For instance, last February she revealed that she has been learning and composing for a new instrument: Tuba. “I can only imagine the eye rolls from people being like, ‘This b*tch hasn’t made an album,'” she joked in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

She also scored the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala and premiered a four-act live performance at Volume Fest at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. In other words, she’s still doing her thing, just unconstrained by the boundaries of the recording industry and “dropping an album.” She and Rihanna would probably have a lot to talk about.

Solange’s latest short film is part of a MOCA program called culture:LAB: Womxn in Windows / American Gurl: home—land and will also feature works from five other artists. You can get tickets and find more info here.