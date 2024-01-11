Is Solange’s ‘In Service To Whom’ Her New Album?

It has been nearly five years since Solange Knowles released a new album, 2019’s When I Get Home. Since then, she hasn’t been in the spotlight much, despite composing the score for a ballet, directing a short film, Passage, and launching the Saint Heron creative agency. But it seems that may be changing soon, as the singer recently returned to social media to issue a rare post sharing photos from In Service To Whom, a four-part live performance featuring a multimedia presentation at Volume Fest at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

In Service to Whom (2023)

A four-act live performance

Sound, Video projection, Scenography, Archival Collection

Volume Fest at Art Gallery of NSWhttps://t.co/yWG8U4fe77 pic.twitter.com/KDyuINliHh — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) January 11, 2024

According to Saint Heron’s website, In Service To Whom will see Solange perform with a 10-piece ensemble playing orchestral works she composed from 2018 to 2023, along with her own commercial releases. Meanwhile, on Solange’s Instagram, she describes the piece and the inspiration behind it:

As I contemplate the evolution and maturation of my artistry, “In Service To Whom” was developed around constructing new narratives surrounding my body, the posture of rest, protection from the gaze, and speaks to a reemergence into the world of everyday life following periods of personal incubation and self-revitalization. The piece featured a sound piece featuring artist Autumn Knight and premiered “Not Necessarily In Arms Reach, Music for Two Tubas ” and “If the Promise is Large” for solo cello and double bass.

Fans in the replies and comments on both posts have expressed anticipation and confusion about whether this work constitutes an impending release — like a new album, for instance. However, Solange, who’s thrived in recent years while cultivating an air of mystery about her work, doesn’t seem forthcoming. Surely, she’ll let us all know exactly what it is — and whether she really will be releasing a new album — soon enough.