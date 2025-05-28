This week’s episode of Sound Check with Jeremy Hecht stars experimental Vancouver singer-songwriter-rapper Ekkstacy. Jeremy puts his fellow Canadian through some tough choices this time around, pairing thrash-rap faves and alt-rock classics. Fresh off the release of his new album, Forever, the genre-bending artist stopped by Uproxx Studios ahead of his Forever Tour to take on the Sound Check challenge.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Ekkstacy has to pick between The Cure and The Smiths, Lil Peep and XXXTentacion, The Misfits and Nirvana, and his collaborators The Kid Laroi (“Alright“) and Trippie Redd (“Problems“), leaving Jeremy to choose between songs from Nirvana and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Can our host restart his hot streak?

Watch Ekkstacy take on the Sound Check challenge above.