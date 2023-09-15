Ekkstacy returned today to share his new song, “Problems,” which features Trippie Redd. Opening with an inviting guitar line, the two have chill and emotional vocals that perfectly complement each other. Despite the somber nature, they had a really great time making the track.

“This song was fun to make,” Ekkstacy shared in a statement about the collab. “It happened between like 3 and 6 [a.m.] in Miami right before I had to head to the airport. Trippie and I wrote and recorded the lyrics over the music that my main collaborator Mangetsu made back in Germany.”

“We both came up listening to Trip, so I’m happy we both get to say we have a song with him now,” he added about his team’s shared love for the rapper.

The release also came complete with a video directed by Gilbert Trejo, where he stated that they wanted to “play with the idea of success and happiness.”

The result finds Ekkstacy and Trippie Redd surrounded by people having fun at a mansion, but they’re having a rough time and are visually out of place. They might have reached a peak when it comes to wealth, women, and fancy cars, but are still missing a piece that might make them happy.

Check out Ekkstacy and Trippie Redd’s “Problems” above.