Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

St. Vincent’s work often trends towards experimental indie pop, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that she’s not a legitimately excellent guitar player, as she’s demonstrated time and time again on her records. In fact, she’s pretty passionate about the instrument, considering that she teamed up with Ernie Ball to create a signature guitar, designed specifically for women’s bodies. She’s continued to collaborate with the guitar maker since then, and now she appears in a new video introducing and explaining an updated version of her signature axe.

In the eight-minute clip, St. Vincent talks about creativity, her current live show, and says of the guitar, “I made this guitar for players. The design of the guitar, everything was incredibly purposeful, but it was also spontaneous in a certain way. The shape that I drew initially at the factory ended up being pretty similar to how it ended up.”

The folks at Ernie say of the technical and aesthetic specifications:

“The St. Vincent signature guitar features a lightweight African mahogany body, premium roasted maple neck with rosewood, ebony or maple fretboard. The roasted maple neck is highly figured and is adorned with St. Vincent signature custom inlays. Specially configured electronics package includes your choice of either three Dimarzio mini-humbuckers or the all-new custom-designed Ernie Ball Music Man dual humbucking pickups. Both feature a 5-way pickup selector for a unique offering of tonal options. New for 2018 colors include Charcoal Sparkle, Blue Dawn, Stealth Black, and Sea Breeze.”

Watch the video above.