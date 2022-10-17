It seems there are TikTok Steve Lacy fans and true Steve Lacy fans, and the divide was clear at a recent show on his Give You The World Tour currently snaking through North America. There’s a clip circulating online that shows the audience failing to sing along beyond the hook of “Bad Habit,” Lacy’s first career No. 1 single.

this is ridiculous shdjsjjsj pic.twitter.com/eec0RNEUPz — j a d a (@jadawadas) October 17, 2022

“Tiktok fans when Steve Lacy’s hit song lasts for almost 4 minutes instead of 30 seconds (and isn’t sped up chipmunk style),” one Twitter user observed, while another added, “Y’all don’t deserve Steve Lacy tix SMH.”

Tiktok fans when Steve Lacy’s hit song lasts for almost 4 minutes instead of 30 seconds (and isn’t sped up chipmunk style) https://t.co/ToNusiTknC pic.twitter.com/RmIyRcdhz4 — Ruff Criminal (@RuffCrim) October 17, 2022

y’all don’t deserve steve lacy tix SMH 😣pic.twitter.com/nCrLRW8hMf — steve lacy fan club ツ (@teamstevelacy) October 17, 2022

Lacy doesn’t seem bothered at all. The 24-year-old took to Instagram early Monday afternoon (October 17) to celebrate “Bad Habit” entering a third week atop the Billboard Hot 100 ahead of “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras and Harry Styles’ previously record-breaking single “As It Was.”

“Lets not. Sike! Let’s,” Lacy captioned a smiley selfie, with the hashtag #imstillnumber1. “My heart goes out to y’all who can’t do this. SMILE.”

“Bad Habit” is the breakthrough single from Lacy’s sophomore album, Gemini Rights. As noted by Billboard, the track became the first-ever song to simultaneously own the No. 1 spot on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot R&B Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Alternative Songs charts.