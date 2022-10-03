Early last month, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” had shot up the Billboard Hot 100 chart into the No. 2 spot behind Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Styles’ single has been breaking records, most recently becoming the longest running solo No. 1 song in history. It’s officially among the five biggest overall hits in the chart’s history, so for any song to de-throne it, would take some serious firepower.

Steve Lacy was unfazed, posting a screenshot of the chart from a month ago and commenting on how he really wanted that No. 1 spot. “Ok ermmmm ima need this #1!!!!!! as it was? nah AS IT NEED TO BE,” he said on his Instagram Story.

Steve Lacy reacts to his song #BadHabit being #2 on this week’s Hot 100: “ima need this #1!!!!!! as it was? nah AS IT NEED TO BE 😂😂😂😂” pic.twitter.com/c5MduxKk4C — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 6, 2022

Well now he’s done it. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated October 8, “Bad Habit” is the new No. 1 song, sitting firmly above Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Lacy debuted at No. 100 12 weeks ago and has been making his slow ascent to the top over the past three months.

The Billboard #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Oct. 8, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 3, 2022

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” collaboration debuted at No. 3 while GloRilla and Cardi B also debuted in the Top 10 with their song “Tomorrow 2” coming in at No. 9. Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (Happier Song”) and Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof” each dropped a spot to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

But this week is all about Steve Lacy and the stone cold hit that is “Bad Habit.” The timing is perfect, as he just embarked on his Give You The World Tour this past weekend. Something tells us he might have just earned himself a few more sold-out performances.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.