At the moment, it looks like Harry Styles’ Harry’s House hit “As It Was” cannot be stopped. It had enjoyed a historically long run in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and now the number is only getting bigger: On the new Hot 100 dated October 1, “As It Was” is No. 1 yet again, for a 15th total week.

Last week, “As It Was” was in a many-way tie for 4th place on the all-time list of most weeks spent at No. 1. Now it has sole ownership of that fourth spot, behind only Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” (16 weeks); Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” (16 weeks); and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” (19 weeks).

A title “As It Was” has now already claimed, though, is the highest-charting song without an accompanying artist. It’s also the longest-running No. 1 by a UK artist. Furthermore, the song extends its record for the most weeks spent in the top two positions on the chart, with 24 in total. It’s also the first track to spend its first 25 weeks on the chart in the top three spots.

This news comes shortly after another major career moment for Styles, when he wrapped up his spectacular 15-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden by having a banner raised in the storied venue.