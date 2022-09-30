“Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras has been a major song for the second half of this year after blowing up on TikTok in August and then finally being released this month. Today, they’re back with a video for the mischievous hit.

The video doesn’t hesitate to dive into the track’s intense themes of adultery. Not only is it as raunchy as possible without being explicit, but it’s also full of pearls and intricate dance choreography and smoke and poles. It’s the perfect accompaniment to a song that’s already so cinematic on its own.

About the song, Smith said, “‘Unholy’… was one of the most glorious creative moments I’ve ever had as an artist. I’ve never had so much fun making a record. It was so cathartic and freeing to experiment like this and throw out the rule book. It has also been an honor to work with Kim and get to witness her brilliance. This song is about liberating oneself from the clutches of others’ secrets…” Petras said that Smith “really believed in me and encouraged me to be totally myself” She added, “I feel so honored that they chose me to be on this song.”

Watch the video for “Unholy” above.