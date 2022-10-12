What Is Steve Lacy’s Song Setlist For The ‘Give You The World Tour?’

Steve Lacy’s tour may be called the Give You The World Tour but he’s currently taking over the world with his hit record “Bad Habit.” The breakout single recently racked up its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the LA guitarist (formerly of Odd Future-associated funk band The Internet) shows no signs of slowing down as he crossed the country on his headlining tour. The Give You The World Tour most recently rocked Philadelphia as of this writing and has Atlanta, Baltimore, Nashville, and New Orleans on its agenda; the tour will wrap up with a hometown show at the Greek Theatre on November 11.

In addition to “Bad Habit,” concertgoers can expect to hear many of the songs from Lacy’s groovy new album Gemini Rights in the setlist, including “Static,” “Buttons,” and, of course, “Give You The World,” for which the tour is named. You can see the full setlist, as well as the remaining tour dates, below.

“Buttons” “Mercury” “Only If” Playground” “N Side” “Lay Me Down” “Static” “Helmet” “Some” “Infrunami” “Ryd” “Cody Freestyle” “Amber” “Give You the World” “Bad Habit” “C U Girl” “Dark Red”

10/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/17 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/19 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

10/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic

10/25 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/27 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

10/30 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

11/02 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/04 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/07 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/08 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/10 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue

11/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre