What Is Steve Lacy’s Song Setlist For The ‘Give You The World Tour?’

Steve Lacy’s tour may be called the Give You The World Tour but he’s currently taking over the world with his hit record “Bad Habit.” The breakout single recently racked up its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the LA guitarist (formerly of Odd Future-associated funk band The Internet) shows no signs of slowing down as he crossed the country on his headlining tour. The Give You The World Tour most recently rocked Philadelphia as of this writing and has Atlanta, Baltimore, Nashville, and New Orleans on its agenda; the tour will wrap up with a hometown show at the Greek Theatre on November 11.
In addition to “Bad Habit,” concertgoers can expect to hear many of the songs from Lacy’s groovy new album Gemini Rights in the setlist, including “Static,” “Buttons,” and, of course, “Give You The World,” for which the tour is named. You can see the full setlist, as well as the remaining tour dates, below.
- “Buttons”
- “Mercury”
- “Only If”
- Playground”
- “N Side”
- “Lay Me Down”
- “Static”
- “Helmet”
- “Some”
- “Infrunami”
- “Ryd”
- “Cody Freestyle”
- “Amber”
- “Give You the World”
- “Bad Habit”
- “C U Girl”
- “Dark Red”
10/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/17 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/19 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
10/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic
10/25 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/27 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
10/30 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
11/02 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/04 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/07 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/08 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/10 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue
11/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre