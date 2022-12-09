International musical act Stormzy (real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr.) isn’t allowing mandatory album promotion efforts to push his charitable efforts to the wayside. Instead, the grime rapper will shelve press for his new album, This Is What I Mean, at least on December 15 and 16 as he hosts the second annual “A Very #Merky Xmas” event.

The holiday party extravaganza presented by his charity, The #Merky Foundation, will be held in Stormzy’s hometown of Croydon at the Fairfield Concert Hall in South London. Across the two-day event, attendees can see live gospel performances, interactive games, and other traditional holiday activities.

Although the rapper’s friends Adele and Bree Runway won’t be making an appearance, attendees will have the chance to see musicians Guvna B, Tab Worship, Becca Folks, Called Out Music, Volney Morgan, and New Ye live on December 15 hosted by Cassandra Maria and Muyiwa Olarewaju from Premier Gospel Radio.

The second day’s (December 16) activities include a Santa’s workshop tour, face painting, competitive tombola playing, and more. Despite Stormzy’s explicit lyrics, the event is described as children-friendly, welcoming kids aged 6 and above when accompanied by an adult. On December 16, the venue will welcome festive activities, including Santa’s grotto, face painting, tombola, and more.

If you are a Croydon resident, click here to request a ticket to this year’s event. There is a four-ticket limit per household. To learn more about the #Merky Foundation, click here.