Succession remains appointment television on Sunday nights and, as usual, digital water cooler Twitter is abuzz with talk of the latest episode a day later. However, today’s chatter is slightly different than the usual disdainful amusement at the antics of the toxic Roy family in their endless power struggle. Today, there is an air of disappointment that Sunday’s episode did not deliver on the potential entertainment value of Kendall Roy’s 40th birthday party.

Sure, we got pesky little brother Roman antagonizing his older brother, Shiv’s dance floor meltdown, Connor’s coat (and polling-related injury), and cousin Greg‘s victorious date proposal (though Comfry may have just accepted out of spite for Ken’s nonstop buffoonery), but the one thing we didn’t get was the one thing the show’s writers had to have known we’d want from the moment they wrote the words: Tiny Wu-Tang.

Just look at Rava’s face. The skepticism mixed with wonderment and just a dash of curiosity. Truly, she is all of us.

I desperately need to see Tiny Wu Tang #SuccessionHBO — Steve Ahlman (@steveahlman) November 29, 2021

the “tiny wu-tang clan” holy shit lol — jay gordon 🦍 (@jaydestro) November 29, 2021

And then Kendall (probably wisely) pulled the plug on his schlocky performance idea (crucified, singing Billy Joel’s “Honesty.” Whew, lord, that man isn’t just out of touch — he’s never been in it). And so we all missed out on what could very well have been the most side-splittingly harebrained of his birthday plans. Fans aren’t happy about it, either.

The Tiny Wu-Tang that’s never show is more powerful than any Tiny Wu-Tang you might see. — Keith Phipps (@kphipps3000) November 29, 2021

was really hoping for a tiny wu-tang cameo in succession — AP style (@adelleplaton) November 29, 2021

sir… I was promised tiny wu-tang. — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) November 29, 2021

Things I wish we'd got to see in this week's #SuccessionHBO:

– Tiny Wu-Tang

– Kendall's set

– Tom 'proving it' to Greg

– Someone, anyone, punching Roman in the face — Holly Brockwell (@holly) November 29, 2021

ok but the tiny wu-tang could’ve still performed — // 🐸 (@hotandkindasad) November 29, 2021

i wish we could’ve seen tiny wu-tang clan 😣 — mo (@mochavezz) November 29, 2021

#Succession I was looking forward to Tiny Wu Tang — EnjoynLife (@dpkf393) November 29, 2021

biggest disappointment of succession s3 so far: not getting to see the tiny wu-tang perform? — 𝖊𝖒𝖒𝖆 (@muhdawn) November 29, 2021

Kendall was right to cancel the Jesus cosplay but he was VERY wrong to cancel Tiny Wu-Tang — Eric Matthew Richardson (@TheEMRMusic) November 29, 2021

Justice for Tiny Wu-Tang — Claire Denis Homage T (@enobeatss) November 29, 2021

Ah, well. It’s probably better we didn’t get this anyway. Could you imagine those poor kids having to tour behind some dumb joke from an HBO show? That’s one future reality show we definitely don’t need to be subjected t– aw, dangit. Now, I want that too.