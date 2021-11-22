What does it say about the state of things that the idea of Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) running for President within the world of Succession feels like a glove-perfect fit? That sense that consequences are for poor people, obliviousness is an asset, and that mediocrity always rises.

Previously insipid and often out of view, Connor and his politically aspirant rumblings have grown stronger and louder in season 3. His eye is on a really big prize right now while everyone else in his family scrambles while trying to deal with the fallout of Kendall’s very public and very messy separation from the inner circle of the Roy family and the business at its center. As has often been his cross to bear, no one seems to be taking his intentions seriously, though a few words of consideration from Logan at the end of the most recent episode likely meant the world to the prospect of candidate Connor, even if it may have been head game and a bit of a show from a master player.

What now, though? Uproxx spoke with Ruck, the actor behind Connor, to get a sense of where Connor’s head has been this season and to get his take on what kind of President Connor Roy would be.

I really want to talk about Connor and his political aspirations, but the first question is just going into this season, how has Connor changed in terms of his relationship to the family?

I think what has happened with Connor is that he’s decided he’s going to do this thing. He’s made up his mind that he’s going to run for office, that he’s going to run for POTUS. And I was talking to somebody else, I said, “It’s like the Dunning-Kruger effect. It never occurs to him that he has no aptitude.” It’s just like, in a way it’s true. It’s a thing that has turned into a popularity contest.

And I think that’s how Connor views it right now. It’s just if you get enough people to like you, you can be President of the United States. And you’ll figure out your platform somewhere down the road. You’ll figure out what your ideology is as you go along. And I think that Connor has just finally accepted the fact that the only way to get ahead in this family or in this corporation is to play dirty and to use whatever it is you have. If you have some information about the old man and the way he treated Connor’s mother, whatever that might be, it’s just let him know that you’re getting serious. And he’s been… The black sheep [label] would indicate that he’s a bad boy in some way. It’s just that Connor has never added to the family brand, to the luster of the family. So he’s just been pushed to the back for decades. And I think he’s just decided that he’s going to go for broke and he’s going to do whatever it takes to try to get what he wants.

Is that fulfilling to play that kind of turn, not a “heel turn,” but to play great scenes like the back and forth between Connor and Shiv in the “Retired Janitors of Idaho” episode when you were looking to get some time with Logan?

Yeah, I mean, yeah. When I auditioned for this show, the little email from the agency said, “Connor, the only child by the first marriage, not involved actively in the family business. This part will grow over time,” is the way it was described. And I had some things to do in the first season. In the second season, I was around, but I didn’t do that much. And now I have more to do again. And if you think about it, if you sit around and people are just dismissive of you, even if it’s just a character, it gets under your skin. People say, “You’re an idiot. Shut up. That’s stupid. Just be quiet, go away.” So to finally get a chance to snap back at some of this stuff is, yeah, it’s very satisfying to actually engage.

Is it a leap of faith to go into a show and see that “will grow over time” note and have faith? Because obviously shows change course all the time.