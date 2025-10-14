Sudan Archives put her heels to work in the high-fashion video for “A Bug’s Life,” the latest single from her upcoming album, The BPM. The video sees Sudan marching through the desert with a bouquet of balloons, and then donning a chrome bodysuit that Beyoncé would definitely approve of. The track itself transforms a soulful house beat with Sudan’s deadpan rhymes about a highly successful gold digger who “just hit a scam over 90 bands,” but can’t find love.

The single shows off just another facet of her upcoming album, which bounces from boisterous battle rap on “Ms. Pac Man” to silky Afrobeats on “Come And Find You.” Her diverse musical range — which she calls in a press release “Orchestral Black Dance Music” — will also be on full display as she goes on tour beginning next January. You can see the full dates below.

Watch Sudan Archives’ “A Bug’s Life” video above.