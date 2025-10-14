Sudan Archives put her heels to work in the high-fashion video for “A Bug’s Life,” the latest single from her upcoming album, The BPM. The video sees Sudan marching through the desert with a bouquet of balloons, and then donning a chrome bodysuit that Beyoncé would definitely approve of. The track itself transforms a soulful house beat with Sudan’s deadpan rhymes about a highly successful gold digger who “just hit a scam over 90 bands,” but can’t find love.
The single shows off just another facet of her upcoming album, which bounces from boisterous battle rap on “Ms. Pac Man” to silky Afrobeats on “Come And Find You.” Her diverse musical range — which she calls in a press release “Orchestral Black Dance Music” — will also be on full display as she goes on tour beginning next January. You can see the full dates below.
Watch Sudan Archives’ “A Bug’s Life” video above.
Sudan Archives Tour Dates 2026
01/16 – Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa
01/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
01/20 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
01/21 – Austin, TX @ Radio/East
01/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell
01/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
01/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/29 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall
01/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale
01/31 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
02/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
02/03 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
02/05 – Chicago, IL@ Thalia Hall
02/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
02/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
02/10 – Denver, CO @ Gothic
02/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex in the Grand
02/13 – Portland, OR@- Revolution Hall
02/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
02/15 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
02/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
02/19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
The BPM is due on 10/17 via Stones Throw Records. You can find more info here.