Sudan Archives is taking us back to her teenage years on her upcoming third album. Out this fall, Natural Brown Prom Queen is inspired by Sudan’s adopted hometown of Los Angeles, as well as Cincinnati, where she was born and raised.

Natural Brown Prom Queen will explore themes of race, womanhood, and the various forms of love she shares with her friends, family, and partner. On the album, Sudan, whose real name is Brittney Parks, will introduce her new alter ego, Britt. In a statement, Sudan described Britt as, “the girl next door from Cincinnati who drives around the city with the top down and shows up to high-school prom in a pink furry bikini with her thong hanging out her denim skirt.”

In support of the album, Sudan has announced the “Homecoming Tour“, where she will perform several dates across the US and Europe.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. Home Maker

2. NBPQ (Topless)

3. Is This Real? (Can You Hear Yourself?)

4. Ciara

5. Selfish Soul

6. Loyal (EDD)

7. OMG BRITT

8. ChevyS10

9. Copycat (Broken Notions)

10. It’s Already Done

11. FLUE

12. TDLY (Homegrown Land)

13. Do Your Thing (Refreshing Springs)

14. Freakalizer

15. Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant)

16. Milk Me

17. Yellow Brick Road

18. #513

Natural Brown Prom Queen is out on 9/09 via Stones Throw Records. Pre-save it here.