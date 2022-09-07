Sudan Archives is having a massive year, between being named one of YouTube Music’s Foundry Class of 2022 and appearing on the popular Song Exploder podcast. Ahead of the release of her sophomore album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, the R&B singer has shared the new video for the record’s fourth single, “OMG Britt.”
Directed by Zach Sulak, Sudan dances in various mysterious futuristic rooms as she performs the energetic trap single. She is also featured on the production credits for “OMG Britt,” alongside JD Reid (Slowthai, Mabel, Ghetts), Ben Dickey, and Simon On The Moon.
Natural Brown Prom Queen is inspired by Sudan’s teenage years as she unveils her new alter ego, Britt. Although Sudan’s real name is Brittney Parks, the album’s alter ego is a little different. She described in a statement that Britt is “the girl next door from Cincinnati who drives around the city with the top down and shows up to high-school prom in a pink furry bikini with her thong hanging out her denim skirt.”
Following the album’s release, Sudan is gearing up to embark on her Homecoming Tour across North America and Europe. A complete list of dates is available below.
09/24 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
09/25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club
09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
09/29 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Axis
10/08 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson
10/10 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
10/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (The Hall)
10/14 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Sound Series Block Party
10/17 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/19 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
11/04 — Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia
11/05 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Moods
11/06 — Munich, Germany @ Ampere
11/08 — Vienna, Austria @ Grelle Forelle
11/09 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum Music Bar
11/10 — Warsaw, Poland @ Hybrydy
11/12 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil
11/13 — Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
11/14 — Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich
11/15 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord
11/17 — Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie
11/18 — Paris, France @ Pitchfork Music Festival
11/20 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse
11/21 — Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s
11/23 — London, UK @ KOKO*
11/24 — Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
11/25 — Barcelona, Spain @ La 2 de Apolo
11/26 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock em Stock
Natural Brown Prom Queen is out 9/9 via Stones Throw Records. Pre-save it here.