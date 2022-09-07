Sudan Archives is having a massive year, between being named one of YouTube Music’s Foundry Class of 2022 and appearing on the popular Song Exploder podcast. Ahead of the release of her sophomore album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, the R&B singer has shared the new video for the record’s fourth single, “OMG Britt.”

Directed by Zach Sulak, Sudan dances in various mysterious futuristic rooms as she performs the energetic trap single. She is also featured on the production credits for “OMG Britt,” alongside JD Reid (Slowthai, Mabel, Ghetts), Ben Dickey, and Simon On The Moon.

Natural Brown Prom Queen is inspired by Sudan’s teenage years as she unveils her new alter ego, Britt. Although Sudan’s real name is Brittney Parks, the album’s alter ego is a little different. She described in a statement that Britt is “the girl next door from Cincinnati who drives around the city with the top down and shows up to high-school prom in a pink furry bikini with her thong hanging out her denim skirt.”

Following the album’s release, Sudan is gearing up to embark on her Homecoming Tour across North America and Europe. A complete list of dates is available below.

09/24 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

09/25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

09/29 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Axis

10/08 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson

10/10 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

10/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (The Hall)

10/14 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Sound Series Block Party

10/17 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/19 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/04 — Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

11/05 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Moods

11/06 — Munich, Germany @ Ampere

11/08 — Vienna, Austria @ Grelle Forelle

11/09 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum Music Bar

11/10 — Warsaw, Poland @ Hybrydy

11/12 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

11/13 — Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

11/14 — Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

11/15 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord

11/17 — Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie

11/18 — Paris, France @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/20 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse

11/21 — Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

11/23 — London, UK @ KOKO*

11/24 — Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

11/25 — Barcelona, Spain @ La 2 de Apolo

11/26 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock em Stock

Natural Brown Prom Queen is out 9/9 via Stones Throw Records. Pre-save it here.