A fed-up Summer Walker grabs the gas can in an homage to ’90s Black cinema. Even if you haven’t seen the 1995 Angela Bassett vehicle, you can probably predict how the video for Walker’s single “Heart Of A Woman” ends. NLE Choppa stars as her cheating beau, who ends up with a smoldering heap where his designer clothes used to be after stepping out one too many times.

The video opens with Walker in her boudoir watching anime, when a buzzing iPhone sends her to the shower to confront a naked (safe for work) NLE Choppa. However, he convinces her to forgive him; after a few more cycles, though, Walker reaches the end of her rope, with fiery results.

“Heart Of A Woman” is the lead single from Walker’s upcoming third studio album, Finally Over It. Due for release in 2025, the album appears to be the final piece of her coming-of-age romantic trilogy. Its release is set to be accompanied by the launch of an Apple Music Radio station, Over It Radio, which was announced earlier this month. Walker’s had a quiet 2024, but it looks like the new year is going to be bringing a flurry of activity from the reluctant star.

Watch Summer Walker’s video for “Heart Of A Woman” featuring NLE Choppa above.