Sorry Rihanna… Jimmy Eat World is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show!

Could you imagine that? If, instead of the thrilling performance we got in 2023, we got an aging pop-punk band whose peak of popularity came a decade and half before? According to some music and sports fans on social media, that’s exactly what should have happened.

In case you’ve missed the kerfuffle over the upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in 2025, here’s a quick recap: Kendrick Lamar is headlining, but some folks are big mad it isn’t Lil Wayne, because the Super Bowl is being held in Wayne’s hometown, New Orleans.

That’s the general idea of the outcry of the past couple of days, but in fact, the discourse has gotten… shall we say, a little more salty than the subject warrants — and also, a bit unhinged. Cam’ron and Mase are sharing conspiracy theories on their show, Nicki Minaj is crashing out on Twitter, Boosie is involved… it’s kind of a lot.

Especially when you consider one simple fact that none of these people appear to be considering: The Super Bowl has only had a hometown act as the headliner a handful of times in the whole history of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. There is no tradition being stepped on here; hometown acts don’t headline the Super Bowl.

Hell, hometown teams rarely even play in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl Halftime Show has never been the hometown celebration people are trying to make it out to be online. And if it was, there are artists from New Orleans that would be a far safer bet for the NFL.

Leaving aside Lil Wayne’s wild card status — he’s known for frequent show cancelations, sometimes right in the middle of a performance, while other times delivering some half-hearted renditions of fan faves and even admitting that he forgets his own lyrics — someone like Jon Batiste, a native of Metairie, Louisiana, would be a far more likely choice.

He’s got multigenerational appeal, his image and music are as non-threatening and party-ready as it gets, and he’s an Album Of The Year Grammy Award winner, who has composed for Disney, directed the music for late-night TV, and helps curate the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. He’s a showbiz superathlete.