Usually this early into the NFL season, diehard football fanatics debate which team will go all the way. Well, this year things are a bit different. Instead of sports fans nearly coming to blows over their favorite franchise, it is the music fans popping off.

Today (September 8), Kendrick Lamar announced that he would perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. While users online, including Lil Wayne’s longtime engineer Fabian Marasciullo, weren’t a fan of his selection, he did receive one notable co-sign. Over on Instagram, Rihanna showed her support of Kendrick Lamar by liking his reveal post (viewable here).

As the record-breaking headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023, Rihanna knows a thing or two about the football’s biggest stage. Still, users online are not buckling from their stance.

Many pointed about that the coveted show tapped Usher for the Apple Music Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show following his groundbreaking dominance in Las Vegas. Since, Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans, Lil Wayne should’ve been selected for the slot. Back February, during an appearance on YG and Stevie’s 4HUNNID podcast, Lil Wayne made it crystal clear that he would be down if asked. He also expressed how sentimental the moment would be giving that NOLA is his hometown and where his career started by way of the Hot Boys.