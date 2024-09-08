The NFL is officially back. It is next to impossible to predict which franchise will play in the championship game. However, music fans already know what to look forward to for Super Bowl 2025’s Halftime Show in New Orleans.

Today (September 8), Kendrick Lamar announced that he would perform during the highly watched television performance. Initially, users online were excited to read the news. However, other quickly chimed in to express their frustration over hometown hero Lil Wayne being overlooked despite publically entering his bid.

Lil Wayne’s longtime engineer and friend, Fabian Marasciullo took to his Instagram Stories to voiced his displeasure. “Confused,” he wrote. “Disappointed. Angry. But most of all, inspired.”

He went on to seemingly shade Kendrick Lamar, writing: “Will never again be in a position or have the GOAT [Lil Wayne] in a position where we are at the mercy of someone else’s decision. We will make the decisions.”

Rumors about Super Bowl 2025’s Halftime Show performers have been floating around online for months. At one point, pop stars Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift were supposedly in talks with the NFL to secure the spot. The public now knows that to be seemingly false.

Although Kendrick Lamar is set to take the stage, maybe he will bring Lil Wayne out. They do have a collaborative track (“Mona Lisa”) together, but given Lil Wayne’s close affiliation with Drake users doubt that would happen due to their heated beef on wax this summer alone.