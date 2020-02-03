This year’s Super Bowl was controversial for a number of reasons. Some carry issues with the NFL and have criticized Jay-Z for his involvement, while others wish the halftime performance would contain more Spongebob Squarepants and less popular musicians. But Shakira and J. Lo promptly quieted any negativity surrounding the event with their energetic performance and celebration of Latin music. The two musicians took the stage to play a range of hits from “She Wolf” to “Jenny From The Block.”

Their dazzling performance was full of energy. Shakira took the stage first, singing snippets from hits like “Chantaje” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” The singer was supported by a range of talented back-up dancers, who complimented the rhythmic music through impressive dance moves. But the back-up dancers weren’t the only guests on the stage. Shakira invited Bad Bunny to the stage to sing his hit with Cardi B “I Like It.”

When Jlo, Shakira, Bad Bunny AND J Balvin storm into the #SuperBowl with an ‘Hola Miami’… and a huge Puero Rican flag in the backdrop, there should be no doubt that Latinos are ready to make their voices heard. Can someone send our politicians the memo por favor? pic.twitter.com/Z26yBcWb0R — Mariana Atencio (@marianaatencio) February 3, 2020

J. Lo was up next, commanding the stage in studded leather and singing classics like “Jenny From The Block.” J. Lo then underwent a seamless outfit change and showed off her impressive pole-dancing moves. But J. Lo also invited a guest to the stage, bringing up J. Balvin to perform his Major Lazer collaboration “Que Calor.”

Ya me volví a prender, puto ídolo @JBALVIN! 🤤🔥 ¡¡¡Se lo hubieras restregado con ganas!!! pic.twitter.com/Um6CTq2fa2 — Goyismo (@TioGoyismo) February 3, 2020

After their respective performances, J. Lo and Shakira united for “Let’s Get Loud.” J. Lo walked out sporting a feathered Puerto Rican flag with Shakira showing off her skills on the drum kit.

JLo rocking the Puerto Rican flag at the world's most watched TV event of the year. pic.twitter.com/AtNmErHaxo — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 3, 2020

Ahead of the performance, Shakira and J. Lo discussed the importance of celebrating Latin music on a platform as large as the halftime stage in an interview with ESPN Español. “This show will have very important repercussions,” Shakira said. “We are a mix of cultures and we conserve so many idiosyncratic cultural traits that make us unique. Our music is a reflection of that.”