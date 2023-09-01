Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado have teamed up in a reunion for the ages. On their new collaboration, “Keep Going Up,” the trio maintains the undeniable chemistry which kept a hold on us through the mid-aughts. In 2006, Tim produced the bulk of Furtado’s Loose album and Timberlake’s FutureSex / LoveSounds album. The following year, the three collaborated on a song called “Give It To Me.” With their latest, the collaborators and longtime friends pick up right where they left off — only this time, they’re happier and better than ever.

Over the course of “Keep Going Up,” Tim delivers on fresh sounds and ad-libs, while Furtado, who has been away from the musical spotlight for a while, lets us know what she’s been up to.

“I’ve been working on my gains lately / I’ve been loving myself, from the daily / Had to cut some people off, the were draining,” sings Furtado on her verse.

Timberlake then drops in, noting his happiness and overall reinvigorated mood.

“I’ve been on new energy, it’s contagious / I kept tryna hide it, but can’t contain it / This life keeps going up and I can’t explain it,” he sings on his verse.

According to a press statement accompanied by the song’s release, the song precedes a new EP from Timbaland, which will drop later this year.

You can listen to “Keep Going Up” above.