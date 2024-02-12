usher and alicia keys
Swizz Beatz Isn’t Fazed By Alicia Keys & Usher’s Embrace During The Super Bowl Halftime Show Despite The Memes

Usher’s incredible Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance gave viewers 25+ years worth of hits crammed into the 15-minute set. It also delivered a banger of a new meme for fans online who couldn’t help but swoon at a tender moment he shared with guest artist Alicia Keys. Fittingly, she had joined him onstage to perform their 2004 hit “My Boo” which led to a tender embrace.

Naturally, their chemistry sent fans into a tizzy, resulting in a number of jokes at the expense of the stars’ spouses, Swizz Beats and Jennifer Goicoechea — especially Swizz. Check out some samples below.

Swizz, however, is holding it together — or, at least, trying to make it look that way. In an Instagram post with shots from the performance, the producer wrote, “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing!!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium? Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing giants. Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.”

And, look, we get why the smoldering moment would get fans’ attention. After all, Usher did once sing, “Don’t leave your girl ’round me, true playa for real.” Swizz is probably safe. Probably.

