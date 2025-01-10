Travis Scott is open to rumbling in the wrestling ring. However, one person is ready to deliver the smack down in the court of law. Today (January 10), reports reveal that the “Fein” rapper could be soon duke it out over one of his recent tracks.

In documents obtained by Billboard, Travis Scott, SZA, and Future have been accused of intellectual property theft. The three entertainers are named in a copyright lawsuit that claims their Utopia collaboration “Telekinesis” was stolen from other musician.

Roc Nation singer-songwriter Victory Boyd claims the lyrics and melodies heard in her 2019 song “Like the Way It Sounds” were incorporated into “Telekinesis” without authorization. Boyd went on to allege that her former Jesus Is King collaborator Kanye West played a role in the intellectual property theft.

Boyd says she “shared her song” with Ye, he then turned around and recorded his own version after which he presented it to Scott, SZA, and Future. Still, West is not named as a defendant in the case.

Boyd is credited as a co-writer on the track but only as a friendly gesture from Scott. Boyd’s lawyers claim that she was privately offered an 8-percent writing credit in an attempt to resolve the copyright dispute after she expressed his dissatisfaction with Scott’s alleged actions.

Representatives for neither Scott, SZA, nor Future have released a statement regarding the matter.