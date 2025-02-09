Today (February 9), the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LIX. Football lovers are interested to see what happen in the highly anticipated revenge matchup. However, music fans are most so tuned in for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show headlined by Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar’s longtime collaborator SZA is set to join him throughout the set. While the guest cameo made perfect sense to fans, the “Snooze” singer did not expect it to happen. During an interview with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis and Eddie Francis, SZA shared her shocked reaction to be invited to hit the stage alongside Kendrick Lamar.

“Yeah, I didn’t expect that at all,” she said. “I was on the internet like everyone else being like ‘Oh, he’s about to eat that sh*t. Eat it down.'”

She continued: “I just knew that he was not going to ask me. ‘Cause that would be crazy. And he did! And I laughed. And I was like, ‘Ok.’

Since accepting the invitation SZA says she has been working to ensure she rises to the occasion. “It just was a matter of me being about to commit to that moment,” she said. Because I just feel like he’s so flawless. I’ve never seen a flaw in any performance or any offering that he’s ever given and I just wanna be, you know, on par with that energy to give as much as I can.”

Watch the full Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show interview with SZA above.