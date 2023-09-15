After dropping a cinematic visual in which the two play lovers, SZA and Justin Bieber have shared a new version of “Snooze.”

The new version is a stripped down acoustic imagining of the S.O.S. cut, on which SZA’s vocals remain the same as the ones on the original. Bieber comes in on the second verse, also singing the lyrics of SZA’s original.

Elsewhere, the two harmonize, giving the song a sweet, cozy touch.

Last year, SZA teased a “SZA summer” at the Met Gala, teasing that her album, S.O.S. would be out that summer. Though the album didn’t arrive untiI that December, it manifested into something great for the singer. The song “Kill Bill” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has since been her most successful single to date. She earned another top 10 single with the original version of “Snooze,” which has since peaked at No. 7.

In addition to Bieber, the song’s accompanying video features a cameo from Benny Blanco, who is seen eating French fries off of SZA’s backside.

Tomorrow (September 15), SZA and Drake are dropping a new collaboration, “Slime You Out,” which will surely end this SZA summer on a high note.

You can listen to “Snooze” above.