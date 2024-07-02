Similar to professional sports, music is a competitive arena. The 2024 Paris Olympics has only heightened the tension in the air. But the lighthearted mashups of competitors in the games and music’s biggest stars has shown just how interwoven things are.

Last month, Snoop Dogg vowed to give up smoke (but for real this time) to cover the showdowns. Yesterday (July 1), SZA relived her inner gymnast dreams with Simone Biles.

In the pair’s sit down, SZA showed off her freakishly flexible skills in a friendly handstand battle. When asked about her abilities, the “Saturn” singer revealed to Biles that before pursuing a career in music, she trained to be a gymnast. Biles then asked what made her leave the life of an athlete behind.

“When it was clear to me that I wasn’t going to be a national gymnast,” she said. “I was like, ‘Ok, let me see what I can do. See what else I could do.”

SZA took to Instagram to share the episode and praise Biles. “I was SO honored to hang out with you, Simone Biles 🥹🤸🏾‍♀️🐐,” she wrote. “THIS FELT LIKE A FEVER DREAM. Good luck at your THIRD Olympic Games ! 🤞🏾🏅#ParisOlympics.”

Watch the full conversation behind SZA and Simone Biles below.