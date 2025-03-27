Chappell Roan hasn’t gone on Amy Poehler’s podcast yet, but she did just swing by Call Her Daddy. Aside from revealing that she has been dating somebody for half a year and is “very in love,” she also answered some questions in a rapid-fire round.

When asked for her dream collaborator, her answer was SZA. (“F*ck, that would be good,” host Alex Cooper rightly responded.) SZA, it turns out, is very much on board: Sharing the clip on her Instagram Story yesterday (March 26), SZA wrote, “actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth jus now CAUSE DEAD ASS SAME [crying emoji] pls we must.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to SZA fans, as she has frequently expressed her admiration for Roan since her rise to fame. (As one fan put it, SZA is “the #1 Chappell stan.”) In June 2024, SZA commented on one of Roan’s videos, “Ugh your incredible.” That August, SZA shared a video of Roan performing and wrote, “She makes me wanna keep making new music n art forever.” When Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” reached 1 billion streams on Spotify, SZA commented on Roan’s post noting the achievement, “Yeeaaaa!!!! Never been more proud to contribute 500 streams.”