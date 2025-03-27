chappell roan acl
Getty Image
Pop

Chappell Roan’s Dream Could Come True As SZA, A Roan Superfan, Is Very Interested In Collaborating

Chappell Roan hasn’t gone on Amy Poehler’s podcast yet, but she did just swing by Call Her Daddy. Aside from revealing that she has been dating somebody for half a year and is “very in love,” she also answered some questions in a rapid-fire round.

When asked for her dream collaborator, her answer was SZA. (“F*ck, that would be good,” host Alex Cooper rightly responded.) SZA, it turns out, is very much on board: Sharing the clip on her Instagram Story yesterday (March 26), SZA wrote, “actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth jus now CAUSE DEAD ASS SAME [crying emoji] pls we must.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to SZA fans, as she has frequently expressed her admiration for Roan since her rise to fame. (As one fan put it, SZA is “the #1 Chappell stan.”) In June 2024, SZA commented on one of Roan’s videos, “Ugh your incredible.” That August, SZA shared a video of Roan performing and wrote, “She makes me wanna keep making new music n art forever.” When Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” reached 1 billion streams on Spotify, SZA commented on Roan’s post noting the achievement, “Yeeaaaa!!!! Never been more proud to contribute 500 streams.”

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors