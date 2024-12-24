Frank Ocean fans are yearning for new music. The “Novacane” singer’s base is so desperate for some original work that one fan page kicked off a rumor of his return.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), a fan page Frank Ocean claimed that the musician was supposed to make a surprise appearance on SZA’s long-awaited SOS Deluxe: Lana album. But after the body of work was available on streaming, no vocals from Frank were to be found. Then the page alleged that SZA removed Frank Ocean’s verse “at the last minute.”

Well, in a now-deleted post, SZA chimed in to shut down the viral rumor. “LMAO now why would you even make this up,” she wrote. “Ur insane… it never existed… and don’t ever play on Frank’s name like that EVAAAA.”

Prior to SZA’s denial, users online were gathering their pitchforks and flood her comment section demanding answers. But with SZA clearing the air, the potential online firestorm was averted.

Back in July, Frank Ocean teased that he returned to the studio with an endearing selfie. However, the fruit of that creative session has yet to be put out into the world. So, Frank Ocean fans are going to need to hold out a little longer.

SOS Deluxe: Lana is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. You can listen to it here.