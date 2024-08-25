TLC fans’ frustration have turned into grave concern. On August 23, the “No Scrubs” musicians were slated to perform at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

Unfortunately, the duo was nowhere to be found at their designated performance time. Instead, the stage displayed a message (viewable here), which read: “Unfortunately, tonight’s TLC performance has been canceled due to T-Boz experiencing severe illness.”

The ailment was initially thought to be food poisoning. However, after T-Boz (real name Tionne Watkins) was hospitalized for the condition yesterday (August 24), it was formally diagnosed as a severe abdominal blockage. As a result, the group was forced to cancel their subsequent Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut that evening.

Over on TLC’s Instagram page, they expressed regret over the last minute cancelation and provided more information about T-Boz’s hospital stay. “Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters,” read the note. “The decision to cancel was made under the advisement of her physician, who required her to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo a CT scan to assess the severity of her condition.”

Read the full official statement posted to TLC’s Instagram stories below.