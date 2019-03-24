Getty Image

The iconic story of Chilli, T-Boz, and the late Left Eye, members who comprise the’90s R&B trio TLC, will be hitting Broadway in the near future.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas recently told Cheddar that she and T-Boz are hitting the studio to create new material that will be featured in a Broadway musical. Much of their lives have been documented in the VH1 Biopic CrazySexyCool, but Chilli says there’s many aspects of the TLC story that haven’t been publicized.

“We have so many stories to tell,” said Chilli. “We didn’t tell it all in our biopic we did with VH1. A lot of good stuff. It’s gonna be very emotional but a good ride.”

The story of the iconic trio is both inspiring and tragic. The group has sold over 65 million records worldwide and have had four records go platinum. Along with their success, the group had their fair share of hardships. After the initial success of their popular album CrazySexyCool, the group filed for bankruptcy, declaring they were underwater for $3.5 million. In 2007, tragedy struck when Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes was killed in a car accident while filming a documentary in Honduras.

“We’re so blessed to have longevity and a lot of our music is timeless,” Chilli said. “When you’re in the studio working you have no idea if your song is going to be like that. Time tells that. So, we’re very blessed.”

Chilli and T-Boz are still busy on tour with Nelly and Flo Rida, but fans should expect more details on the broadway musical soon.