Getty Image

The recording industry has made no secret of the benefits of cross-genre collaboration. Songs with features from artists of seemingly opposing musical styles often perform much better on charts as they broaden the potential market for a record, catching many fans in the middle of the Venn diagram as well as the ones on the outskirts. The principle works just as well live, too; for instance, when rock band Weezer was joined by R&B icon Chili of TLC during their Coachella performance on Saturday night to perform “No Scrubs,” the crowd went absolutely wild and social media lit up with jubilant fan videos.

Meanwhile, it appears Chili herself had a blast as well, posting her own video to her Instagram, along with a backstage boomerang showing of her performance outfit, which consisted of a lot of gold and tassels. The Atlantan hip-hop soul legend was all smiles after the show, captioning her video, “See you at the TLC concert!” The soonest concert for the R&B group is April 27 at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California.

Weezer’s collaborations didn’t stop there, though. They also brought out iconic English pop rock band Tears For Fears to perform their 1985 fan favorite, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” Check out more video below.

With all these surprise crossover performances, Coachella’s first weekend is shaping up to be one for the history books, giving anyone who missed out a serious case of FOMO. Other artists who popped up at each other’s sets included Cardi B, who showed up during Selena Gomez’s set to share a little girl power, and emerging pop hurricane Lizzo, who twerked with Janelle Monae after the two delivered an in-depth interview on sexuality and empowerment for Them. magazine.