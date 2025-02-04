T.I., Tiny Harris, and the OMG Girlz are saying show me the money. Back in September 2024, the entertainers won their copyright infringement lawsuit against O.M.G. Doll’s toy company MGA. However, last month their courtroom victory faced another hurdle.

The presiding judge issued a tentative order that questioned the amount rewarded to the parties–specifically the punitive damages. Now, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff, that decision has been rescinded. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Cuniff released paperwork that confirmed T.I., Tiny Harris, and the OMG Girlz will be granted their jury awarded $53.6 million in punitive damages as well as their $17.9 million in actual damages.

“Upon consideration of the evidence, the Courts grants disgorgement of profits of $17,872,252 under common law misappropriation, and affirms the jury’s award of punitive damages of $53,616,759,” read the filing attributed to U.S. District Court Judge James V. Selna.

The judge previously argued that the punitive damages should not be rewarded “there isn’t enough evidence of bad faith” from the toymaker.

During the trial, lawyers for T.I. Tiny, and the OMG Girlz (comprised of Tiny’s daughter Zonnique Pullins, Bahja “Beauty” Rodriguez, and Breaunna “Babydoll” Womack) accused MGA of “cultural appropriation and outright theft” for lifting the once popular girl group’s likeness for their collectibles.

T.I. Tiny, nor the OMG Girlz have issued a statement regarding the judge’s recent decision.