T.I. stans are going to want to show up to watch him perform at a Jingle Ball 2024 concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on December 19, because it looks like it will be his final live performance.

During a recent interview with 96.1 The Beat (as HotNewHipHop notes), T.I. said:

“I appreciate y’all, man, for offering me my last working gig, because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing. […] I don’t wanna do it anymore. I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for they entertainment anymore. I don’t want to do it no more.”

T.I. was then asked if he would still “do anything for” his group PSC and he responded, “Of course! I’m going to answer the phone to tell them that I will not be performing [laughs].”

Indeed, it would seem T.I. doesn’t “need the money anymore,” as he put it: It was announced last month that he and his wife Tiny Harris won $71 million in a lawsuit against toy company MGA, after it was ruled that their OMG Fashion Dolls line infringed on the concept of Harris’ pop group OMG Girlz.

This comes after T.I. spoke about retirement and his final albums last year, saying, “It’s time to evolve beyond [my] career as a rapper. I think it’s a lot more people who are carrying the torch and pushing the culture forward. So, I’m on my final album, Kill The King. OK, this is breaking news: I’ve decided that it’s gonna be a double-album. So, there’s gonna be Kill The King and Kiss The King.”