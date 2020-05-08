All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B songs can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Kehlani finally released her sophomore debut It Was Good Until It Wasn’t with a feature from Jhene Aiko on “Change Your Life.” Rising star Mahalia shared her love of a few lonely songs this week, and compiled them for the alluring Isolation Tapes. Also, A. Chal arrived with his latest cut “Hollywood Love” featuring Gunna. Check out the best new R&B songs below.

Kehlani — “Change Your Life” Feat. Jhene Aiko Kehlani and Jhene Aiko came together for the collab we all deserve on her It Was Good Until It Wasn’t song “Change Your Life.” Kehlani sings a story of wanting more for her lover and shares all the ways she plans on making that happen — if he let’s her. Mahalia — Isolation Tapes Mahalia‘s three-pack Isolation Tapes is the result of the UK singer pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rediscovering old songs she recorded, then falling in love with them all over again. “In these uncertain times, when we have so little control over what is going to happen next, I think we have to focus on what we can control,” the rising R&B singer said in a press release. “Music is where I feel that most and I’m so proud to be putting this EP out!”

A. Chal — “Hollywood Love” Feat. Gunna A. Chal returns to the music scene this week with a banger out the gate in the form of “Hollywood Love” featuring YSL superstar Gunna. With the sounds of a guitar and heavy bass, A. Chal does a waltz in a spacey maelstrom contemplating a love that may or may not be real while Gunna fittingly adds his drip to the track. “Hollywood Love” follows A. Chal’s previously released single this year, “Pink Dust.” MarMar Oso — Love Don’t Cost A Thing MarMar Oso is for sure one of those up-and-coming talents to look out for and his debut album, Love Don’t Cost A Thing, finally made its way to streaming services Friday (May 8). With over 38 million collective streams and counting, the Sacramento native shows off his talent on the love and emotion-filled 12-track project, which also features his popular single “Dream Girl” along with guest appearances from YK Osiris, Luh Kel, and TeeJay3k, among others. Zonnique — “Winner” Zonnique sings it like it is on her assertive single “Winner,” as a message to all her exes and completely flexes on every single one of them. Confident in her worth, Zonnique’s rich voice bellows her indiscretions as she sings why she’s better for them. Jenevieve – “Tell Me (Remix)” Feat. Benziboy Buzzing singer Jenevieve took two Groove Theory throwback bops, “Tell Me” and “All Night Long,” mashed them together and gave us “Tell Me (Remix)” featuring Benziboy. It’s a glorious vibe that, in itself, could get played all night long. The 22-year-old Miami native has more to come and will be blessing fans with new music all year.

V Bozeman — “Juicy” V. Bozeman turns the 1983 jam “Juicy Fruit” by Mtume into her own sultry version for “Juicy.” The singer-actress has plans on unleashing a full project with vibes just like this, but for now fans can catch her starring in the film, Howard High. TeaMarrr — “Temperature” TeaMarrr’s “Cool Enough” got some play on the premiere episode of Issa Rae’s hit HBO series Insecure and last Sunday, the R&B crooner got some more play with her track “Temperature” in episode four. TeaMarrr is the first artist Issa has signed to her Raedio label.

Rileyy Lanez — Beautiful Mistakes EP Bronx R&B singer Rileyy Lanez has released her 5-track debut EP Beautiful Mistakes, which features her previously released cuts, “Foul Play” and “I’m Leaving.” Speaking on the creation of Beautiful Mistakes, Rileyy says “I’ve seen so many people around me get their heart broken into pieces. Seeing this and knowing there are thousands of people going through the same shit made me want to write and create something beautiful that expresses these feelings.” Marlounsly – “Honey” Stuck in the pits of quarantine life, Marlounsly created “Honey,” a sweet track showing off her soothing vocals. The music video is directed by Anton Anderson and is an absolute island dreamscape.