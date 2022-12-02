A few days ago, Metro Boomin revealed the tracklist for his new project, Heroes & Villains, but it turns out that only told part of the story. As initially revealed, the album only had a handful of listed features. The album is out now, though, and sure enough, it has more guests on it than initially thought. One of the more notable appearances comes on “Feel The Fiyaaaah,” which features the first posthumous verse from the late Migos member Takeoff (and an ASAP Rocky appearance, too).

Takeoff’s verse sees him engaging in some alphabet-based wordplay, rapping in part, “We the one they wanna be (Be) / Like the letter after A (Ayy) / I bought my bitch a new C (Chanel) / Then I took her to the D (Let’s go) / Said she wanna take a E (Okay) / Don’t go nowhere without my F&N (Brrt) / No Givenchy, I’m a G (G) / They don’t want smoke or the heat (Ha).”

After Takeoff’s passing, Metro Boomin wrote a touching tribute that read in part, “This not just one of my rapper friends, Take was a selfless and truly standup human being. Someone I could call my brother with the most confidence. His light was so bright and you could really feel God shining through him.”

Listen to “Feel The Fiyaaaah” above.

Heroes & Villains is out now via Boominati Worldwide/Republic. Get it here.